Italy's Cattolica postpones decision on 2019 dividend due to coronavirus

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italy's insurer Cattolica Assicurazioni CASS.MI said on Thursday it was postponing its dividend decision as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic made its outlook unpredictable.

On Wednesday the European insurance watchdog EIOPA said that insurance companies should take measures to preserve their capital position and be prudent about dividend and bonus payments as the coronavirus disrupts households and businesses.

"It was deemed correct to postpone the decision (on dividend) so as to hopefully have a better picture," Italy's fifth insurer, whose top investor is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, said in a statement.

While it was premature to make a forecast, it said the Coronavirus outbreak "is expected to have a negative impact on premium income while it should not lead to an increase in the number of claims".

Cattolica said 2019 net profit fell 29.7% to 75 million euros ($81.56 million) due to some one-off charges.

Net premiums for the year rose around 20% to 7 billion euros, boosted by a buoyant life sector.

Cattolica confirmed a revised 2020 guidance it gave last month of "slightly lower" operating profit compared to the three-year business plan target presented in 2018.

($1 = 0.9196 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, Editing by William Maclean)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.