Italy's Cattolica names Croff as new chairman in board overhaul

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Cattolica Assicurazioni CASS.MI on Friday backed the appointment of Davide Croff as the new chairman of the troubled Italian insurer, which was forced by supervisors to overhaul its board.

Cattolica, in which bigger rival Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI is the top investor with a 24.4% stake, followed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, has come under scrutiny from Italy's insurance supervisors.

Earlier this year insurance watchdog IVASS told the company to take action over its governance and risk management practices, after urging it to raise 500 million euros ($606.3 million) to boost its solvency levels.

Croff, 73, is an experienced Italian banker who used to lead BNL before the Rome-based lender was acquired by the France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA in 2006.

His arrival marks a further shift for the 125-year-old Verona-based insurer, which in April formally abandoned its cooperative status giving shareholders one vote each regardless of the size of their stake to become a joint-stock company.

Generali had demanded the change as a condition for its investment.

Croff replaces Paolo Bedoni who has sat on Cattolica's board for two decades, becoming chairman in 2006, and who has come under fire from Italian regulators for alleged undue influence over some of the insurer's shareholder meetings.

Cattolica confirmed Chief Executive Carlo Ferraresi in the job while the rest of board was fully overhauled.

Regulators have also asked Cattolica to complete the second tranche of a planned 200 million euro capital hike and to sell the group's treasury shares, equivalent to around 9% of its capital, by the end of the year.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; Editing by Valentina Za and Jan Harvey)

