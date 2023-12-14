Italy's Campari to buy Courvoisier cognac in $1.2 billion deal

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spirits group Campari CPRI.MI has agreed to buy cognac house Courvoisier from Beam Suntory for an initial price of $1.20 billion, in the largest deal on record for the Italian group.

The deal, expected to close next year, envisages an additional earn-out of up to $0.12 billion to be payable in 2029, Campari said in a statement.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni Editing by Keith Weir)

