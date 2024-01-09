Italy's Campari places $710 mln in shares, issues bonds to fund Courvoisier deal

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Campari CPRI.MI will launch a private placement of new shares for about 650 million euros ($710.65 million) to fund its acquisition of historic French cognac house Courvoisier, the spirits group said on Tuesday.

Campari will also issue senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2029 worth around 500 million euros, it added in a statement.

The sale of the new shares, representing up to 5.6% of the outstanding capital, will take place through an accelerated book-building offering.

The net proceeds from the operation will be used to finance the recent $1.2 bln acquisition of Courvoisier as well as potential new deals, the group said.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

