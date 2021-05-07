CPRI

Italy's Campari funds first workers vaccination centre in Lombardy

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Drinks group Campari has teamed up with healthcare group Multimedica to open the first vaccination centre for workers in Lombardy, the largest region in Italy and the country's engine of economic growth.

The northern region around Milan, which accounts for a sixth of the country's population, is also the worst-hit by the coronavirus.

Last month the government, the country's main unions and employer associations signed an agreement to organise the administration of vaccines in workplaces to help ramp up the immunisation campaign against the coronavirus.

Campari, which last year donated funds to local communities and hospitals and started to produce sanitising gel, sponsored the restructuring of a large building at the outskirts of Milan.

The former manufacturing plant has been turned into a vaccination centre that can administer 2,000 shots a day, Campari and Multimedica said in a joint statement on Friday as the two groups inaugurated the new site.

