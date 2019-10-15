Italy's businessman Carlo De Benedetti seeks relaunch of GEDI-press

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Carlo De Benedetti plans a two-stage operation to relaunch publisher GEDI GEDI.MI by "heavily" investing in digital, the veteran Italian businessman said in an interview with daily Corriere della Sera published on Tuesday.

Shares in GEDI - which publishes daily newspapers La Repubblica and La Stampa - rose almost 16% on Monday after De Benedetti offered to buy a 30% stake in the group he chaired for 10 years from his three sons, who control it through holding company CIR CIRX.MI, but was rebuffed.

"First we need to straighten out the company's management," he said. A subsequent step would see him "handing my shares to a foundation, convincing other shareholders to do the same," he told Corriere.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by James Mackenzie)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.