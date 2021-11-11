Italy's BTP Futura bond attracts orders for 3 bln euros in first four days

ROME, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Orders for Italy's new BTP Futura retail bond reached 367 million euros ($ 420.82 mln) at the end of the fourth day of offer, bourse data showed on Thursday, bringing the total for the first four days to 3 billion euros IT000546634=MI.

The Treasury in April raised a total of 5.48 billion euros through a previous issuance due April 2037 which attracted orders for a total of 5.15 billion euros in its first four days of offer.

The bond - maturing November 2033 - includes a "loyalty premium", which is linked to Italy's nominal gross domestic product growth and will be paid in two tranches, at the end of the first eight years and at maturity.

(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Giulia Segreti)

