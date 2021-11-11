Italy's BTP Futura bond attracts orders for 3 bln euros in first four days

Valentina Consiglio Reuters
ROME, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Orders for Italy's new BTP Futura retail bond reached 367 million euros ($ 420.82 mln) at the end of the fourth day of offer, bourse data showed on Thursday, bringing the total for the first four days to 3 billion euros IT000546634=MI.

The Treasury in April raised a total of 5.48 billion euros through a previous issuance due April 2037 which attracted orders for a total of 5.15 billion euros in its first four days of offer.

The bond - maturing November 2033 - includes a "loyalty premium", which is linked to Italy's nominal gross domestic product growth and will be paid in two tranches, at the end of the first eight years and at maturity.

