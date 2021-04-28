Italy's Brembo to buy Spanish motorcycle brake maker for 70 mln euros

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Brembo BRBI.MI has agreed to buy Spanish motorcycle brake maker J.Juan for around 70 million euros ($85 million) to be paid in cash, the Italian company said on Wednesday.

Brembo, which makes brakes for automakers including Ferrari RACE.MI and Tesla TSLA.O as well as several Formula One teams, said the acquisition aimed at expanding its business in the growing motorcycle sector.

At the end of last year, the Italian company acquired SBS Friction, a Danish company specialising in brake pads for motorbikes.

Family-owned J.Juan has three plants in Spain and one in China manufacturing mainly brake hoses.

($1 = 0.8279 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Evans)

