Italy's Brembo raises stake in Pirelli to 4.99%

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian brake maker Brembo BRBI.MI said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in tyremaker Pirelli to 4.99% and added it had "completed the acquisition process", without giving further details.

In a surprise move in March, Brembo announced it had bought a 2.43% stake in Pirelli with "a non-speculative, long-term approach".

Pirelli was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by James Mackenzie)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.