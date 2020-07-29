BRBI

Italy's Brembo raises stake in Pirelli to 4.99%

Italian brake maker Brembo said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in tyremaker Pirelli to 4.99% and added it had "completed the acquisition process", without giving further details.

In a surprise move in March, Brembo announced it had bought a 2.43% stake in Pirelli with "a non-speculative, long-term approach".

Pirelli was not immediately available for comment.

