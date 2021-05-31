BRBI

Italy's Brembo considering M&A, controlling family may cut stake - paper

Giulia Segreti Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Italy's Brembo is looking at acquisitions and the Bombassei family may consider cutting its controlling stake in the company, the deputy chairman of the premium brakes maker was quoted as saying on Monday.

"We are considering non-organic growth, which can both create value and enrich our final product... vertical and horizontal acquisitions that must have our same stance on research and innovation," Matteo Tiraboschi was quoted in la Repubblica's weekly supplement Affari&Finanza.

He added the group was looking at companies in the electrification, software and data analysis sectors.

Tiraboschi also said that the Bombassei family, which holds a stake of about 53%, could consider reducing its stake yet without losing control or the management of the company.

