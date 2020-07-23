Italy's BPER to play active role in banking consolidation after Intesa-UBI deal - CEO to paper

ROME, July 23 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca EMII.MI will play an active role in the country's banking consolidation after the acquisition of branches of UBI Banca UBI.MI, a part of Intesa Sanpaolo's ISP.MI planned takeover of UBI, the chief executive of BPER said on Thursday.

"In the next months we will be busy in the deal over the 532 UBI branches which, size-wise, is like buying a bank. Then we believe that we can play an active role in the (banking) consolidation," BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

Vandelli said that the bank planned to launch in the second half of September the capital hike needed for the branch acquisition, an operation which would take several months.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Giulia Segreti)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.85224324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.