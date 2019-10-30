Italy's BPER reaches job cut targets in plan

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published

Italy's sixth-largest lender BPER Banca will reach its three-year target of job cuts after an agreement with the trade unions over 1,289 early retirements, the bank said on Wednesday.

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy's sixth-largest lender BPER Banca EMII.MI will reach its three-year target of job cuts after an agreement with the trade unions over 1,289 early retirements, the bank said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement BPER, headquartered in the northern Emilia Romagna region, will hire 645 new workers, the bank said in a statement.

Under a three-year plan 2019-2021, presented in February, the bank aims to shed 1,300 jobs and shut about 230 branches out of a network of nearly 1,500 to cut operating costs by 2.6 percent annually.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Stephen Jewkes)

((gianluca.semeraro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66 129 503; ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More