Italy's BPER Banca assessing possible sale of subordinated bond - CFO

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Italy's sixth-largest bank BPER Banca is considering taking advantage of favourable market conditions to issue a subordinated bond, its chief financial officer said on Saturday.

BRESCIA, Italy, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's sixth-largest bank BPER Banca EMII.MI is considering taking advantage of favourable market conditions to issue a subordinated bond, its chief financial officer said on Saturday.

Reaping the benefits of successful restructuring efforts and a more stable political situation at home, Italian banks have seized a strong start-of-the-year market momentum to sell debt, including riskier - and costlier - subordinated bonds.

Mid-sized Italian banks Banco BPM BAMI.MI and UBI Banca UBI.MI have met strong demand for so-called Additional Tier 1 bonds, the riskiest type of debt which counts towards a lender's Tier 1 capital and can replenish its common equity if needed.

Asked if BPER could follow in their tracks, BPER CFO Roberto Ferrari told Reuters the bank had not decided yet what type of subordinated debt it may issue, adding the preference was for a Tier2 bond though an AT1 sale was not ruled out.

"We're aware the market right now is strong ... we'll see if it is exceptionally strong," he said on the sidelines of the Assiom-Forex conference.

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Ros Russell)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters