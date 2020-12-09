US

Italy's BPER among M&A options for UniCredit - paper

Contributors
Valentina Za Reuters
Andrea Mandala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit may consider a merger with rival BPER under a new chief executive, an Italian daily reported, saying the idea had been studied by a leading investment bank and some former UniCredit executives.

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI may consider a merger with rival BPER EMII.MI under a new chief executive, an Italian daily reported, saying the idea had been studied by a leading investment bank and some former UniCredit executives.

Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper said the end of UniCredit's insurance partnership with Aviva AVIV.L may favour a combination with BPER whose biggest shareholder is the country's second-largest insurer UnipolSAI US.MI.

UniCredit is at the centre of M&A speculation after CEO Jean Pierre Mustier decided to step down. Mustier had firmly ruled out M&A saying he wanted to return excess capital to shareholders instead.

Both UniCredit and BPER declined to comment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; editing by Louise Heavens)

((?))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

US

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters