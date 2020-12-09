Italy's BPER among M&A options for UniCredit - paper

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI may consider a merger with rival BPER EMII.MI under a new chief executive, an Italian daily reported, saying the idea had been studied by a leading investment bank and some former UniCredit executives.

Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper said the end of UniCredit's insurance partnership with Aviva AVIV.L may favour a combination with BPER whose biggest shareholder is the country's second-largest insurer UnipolSAI US.MI.

UniCredit is at the centre of M&A speculation after CEO Jean Pierre Mustier decided to step down. Mustier had firmly ruled out M&A saying he wanted to return excess capital to shareholders instead.

Both UniCredit and BPER declined to comment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; editing by Louise Heavens)

((?))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.