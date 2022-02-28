Italy's bourse suspends trading of instruments in roubles on EuroMOT, EuroTLX

Italy's Borsa Italiana said on Monday trading of financial instruments listed on the EuroMOT and EuroTLX segments of the bourse and settled in Russian roubles was suspended.

A bond issued by Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI is among the 27 instruments suspended, a document on Borsa Italiana's website showed.

The bond is a plain vanilla bond with a 5.75% fixed coupon, maturing on March 29, 2023 and with an outstanding amount of 10 billion roubles ($105 million), Refinitiv data showed. The next coupon is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2022. ($1 = 95.4770 roubles)

