Italy's borrowing costs reach 6-month high at auction

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs touched their highest level in six months at an auction on Thursday, in the wake of a generalised spike in euro zone yields after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data.

Rome sold the top planned 5.75 billion euros ($6.65 billion) over two BTP bonds.

The Treasury placed 3.75 billion euros of a new seven-year BTP maturing in February 2029 at a 0.60% gross yield, its highest level since May. At the last auction a note maturing July 15, 2028 fetched a 0.48% gross yield.

Italy also sold 2 billion euros of a three-year BTP maturing in August 2024 at a -0.16% gross yield, the highest level since May, from -0.19% at the previous auction.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307736))

