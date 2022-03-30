Italy's borrowing cost rise to nearly 3-year peak at auction

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing cost rose to a nearly three-year peak at an auction on Wednesday, mirroring higher euro zone bond yields due to central banks' tightening cycles and the Ukraine conflict.

The Treasury sold the top planned amount of 6.5 billion euros ($7.22 billion) over two BTP bonds.

It assigned 3 billion euros of a BTP maturing on April 1, 2027 at a 1.46% gross yield - the highest level since May 2019 - versus 1.07% at the previous auction.

It also placed 3.5 billion euros of a BTP due on June 1, 2032 fetching a 2.14% gross yield - also the highest level since May 2019 - compared to 1.81% at the end of February.

The Rome-based Treasury did not offer a CCTeu bond after the 5-billion euro syndicated issue of the new 2030 bond last week.

($1 = 0.8998 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

