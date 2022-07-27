Italy's bond yields rise after S&P revises ratings outlook

US Markets

Italy's government bond yields rose in early trade on Wednesday, after S&P Global revised down its outlook on Italy's rating to stable from positive.

The decision, which came after the close of markets on Tuesday, triggered an underperformance of Italian bonds.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 4 basis points (bps) at 3.38% IT10YT=RR, while most other 10-year yields across the euro area were just a touch higher on the day DE10YT=RR.

The closely-watched gap between 10-year Italian and German bond yields was at around 243 bps versus 240 bps late the previous day. DE10IT10=RR

