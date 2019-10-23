Italy's Bio-on shares suspended from negotiations

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published

Shares in Italian bioplastics maker Bio-On have been suspended from negotiations, Milan's Bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian bioplastics maker Bio-On ON.MI have been suspended from negotiations, Milan's Bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bio-on, which has come under attack by U.S. fund Quintessential, earlier this month reported a collapse in first-half revenues and slashed its full-year sales forecast.

The stock exchange added it would provide further information later in the day with regards to the stocks of the Bologna-based group.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.85224324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters