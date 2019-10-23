Italy's Bio-on shares suspended from negotiations

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian bioplastics maker Bio-On ON.MI have been suspended from negotiations, Milan's Bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bio-on, which has come under attack by U.S. fund Quintessential, earlier this month reported a collapse in first-half revenues and slashed its full-year sales forecast.

The stock exchange added it would provide further information later in the day with regards to the stocks of the Bologna-based group.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.85224324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.