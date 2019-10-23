Italy's Bio-on CEO arrested in false accounting probe - source

BOLOGNA, ITALY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - An Italian judge put Italy's Bio-on ON.MI founder and Chief Executive Marco Astorri under house arrest in a false accounting and market manipulation probe, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Two other managers of the bio-plastics company were barred from exercising their profession, the source added.

