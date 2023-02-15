Italy's Berlusconi acquitted in Bunga Bunga bribe case

By Emilio Parodi and Alfredo Faieta

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Wednesday acquitted former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi over allegations of bribing witnesses in a underage prostitution case that has dogged the conservative leader for more than a decade.

Berlusconi was accused of paying 24 people, mostly young guests at his so-called Bunga Bunga parties, to provide false testimony in a previous trial where he was charged with paying for sex with a 17-year-old Moroccan nightclub dancer.

In a ruling read out in court, the judge said there was no case to answer. The other 28 co-defendants were also all acquitted.

Berlusconi, 86, had denied the allegations and said he is the victim of a years-long plot by magistrates to hound him from politics.

The scandal over the Bunga Bunga parties contributed to Berlusconi's downfall as prime minister in 2011, marking the end of his fourth government.

He was eventually acquitted in the initial case, with an appeals court ruling that while he had paid a teenager for sex, there was no proof he knew she was a minor. He was put in the dock again after being accused of bribing witnesses.

