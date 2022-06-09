Commodities

Italy's Benetton Group, TIM sign digital accord

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Italy's biggest telecoms group TIM said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Benetton Group to speed up the digitalisation of more than 300 of the clothing retailer's offices, shops and production sites across the globe.

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest telecoms group TIM TLIT.MI said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Benetton Group to speed up the digitalisation of more than 300 of the clothing retailer's offices, shops and production sites across the globe.

Under the accord, TIM and its Sparkle cable unit will supply an infrastructure dubbed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) allowing Benetton's employees and shop staff in Europe, Africa and Asia to securely access the company's information systems even while on the move, TIM said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular