Italy's Benetton Group, TIM sign digital accord

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest telecoms group TIM TLIT.MI said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Benetton Group to speed up the digitalisation of more than 300 of the clothing retailer's offices, shops and production sites across the globe.

Under the accord, TIM and its Sparkle cable unit will supply an infrastructure dubbed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) allowing Benetton's employees and shop staff in Europe, Africa and Asia to securely access the company's information systems even while on the move, TIM said.

