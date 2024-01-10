Italy's Bending Spoons acquires Mosaic Group's digital assets from IAC

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italian app developer Bending Spoons said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the digital assets of IAC mobile software subsidiary Mosaic Group.

Bending Spoons will acquire assets including a digital product suite that contains popular mobile apps such as Clime, Robokiller, and iTranslate, as well as intellectual property, it said in a press release, without disclosing financial details.

The deal's closing is expected by the end of the first quarter of the year.

Bloomberg earlier on Wednesday reported that Mosaic was valued at more than $100 million in the transaction. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir ) ((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;)) Keywords: MOSAIC GROUP M&A/BENDING SPOON

