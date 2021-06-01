Italy's Beltrame interested in Gupta's French steel assets Ascoval, Hayange

Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Italian steelmaker Afv Beltrame Group said on Tuesday it was interested in two French steel plants belonging to Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel.

"We believe we are the ideal partners for both sites," Beltrame said in emailed comments.

Earlier FT said Beltrame was among a number of companies poised to swoop for the steel plants of Ascoval and Hayange.

