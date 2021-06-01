Italy's Beltrame interested in Gupta's French steel assets Ascoval, Hayange

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italian steelmaker Afv Beltrame Group said on Tuesday it was interested in two French steel plants belonging to Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel.

"We believe we are the ideal partners for both sites," Beltrame said in emailed comments.

Earlier FT said Beltrame was among a number of companies poised to swoop for the steel plants of Ascoval and Hayange.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Elvira Pollina)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.