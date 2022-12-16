Italy's Barilla buys Back to Nature from B&G Foods

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italian pasta maker Barilla said on Friday it had entered an agreement to acquire Back to Nature food brand from B&G Foods BGS.N to grow in the U.S. bakery market.

"The acquisition of Back to Nature is consistent with Barilla's long-term strategy to build a strong multi-brand bakery platform in the United States", the Italian group said in a statement, without disclosing financial details.

Back to Nature features a portfolio of plant-based, non-GMO products that compete in the United States cookies, crackers, granola and nuts & trail mix categories.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing Federico Maccioni)

