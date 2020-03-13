Italy's Banks Downgraded By Fitch Over Warning of Extreme Coronavirus Stress For the Sector

Fitch Ratings says Italian banks will have a tough time getting past the coronavirus outbreak, but some more than others.

Financial institutions in Italy — the European country hardest hit by the coronavirus — are in trouble, warned Fitch Ratings on Friday, as it changed its outlook on the sector to negative from stable.

“Italian banks face threats to their earnings and asset quality as a result of the socio-economic shock to Italy and resulting effects on the bank operating environment from the spread of the coronavirus,” said Fitch senior directors Francesca Vasciminno and Christian Scarafia, in a note.

Pressure on revenues from the resulting economic slowdown, and widespread loan payment suspensions that would weaken asset quality, especially if the economy rebounds fast, were clear risks, they said.

The pain for banks in Italy and Spain eased on Friday, after market authorities in the U.K. and Italy banned short selling of those beaten-down stocks. The European Central Bank also signaled it will buy more debt from virus-stricken countries like Italy and the European Commission set up a $41 billion fund to fight the virus.

On the heels of its worst loss ever - 17% - the FTSE MIB Italy index rebounded 6% on Friday. Shares of banks such as UniCredit surged 21% before slipping back to trade 11.5% up.

Fitch analysts said Italian banks that have been ratcheting down their non-performing loans (NPLs) in recent years are specifically at risk, alongside those that are still restructuring. And while the sector’s gross impaired loan ratio improved to about 8% at the end of 2019, it’s still much higher than the sub-4% average in Europe. “A substantial slowdown of the Italian economy due to measures to slow the spread of the virus is likely to lead to faster inflows of new NPLs, which had recently slowed to historic lows,” said the analysts.

Banks more exposed to small businesses, tourism or supply-chain continuity could see extra pressure on asset quality, said Fitch. That’s as well as those whose business models are less diversified, as a rise in loan losses would eat into thin margins and pre-impairment profits.

Italy’s bigger banks should be more resilient as they are more diversified with their business models. Still, though, their asset quality remains weaker than big banks, with ratings of Italy’s two largest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit on negative outlook since September 2018. That’s as Italy’s ‘BBB’ sovereign rating is also rated negative by Fitch.

Fitch said many Italian banks had decent access to capital markets in early 2020, and that will probably be the case in the near term.

“We expect banks will be supported by access to central bank funding as well as measures announced today by the ECB, including additional longer-term refinancing operations to provide liquidity support to the financial system,” said Vasciminno and Scarafia.

