Italy's Banco BPM swings to Q4 profits to beat expectations

Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's Banco BPM swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, thanks to more than halved loan loss provisions and higher revenues driven by fees.

Italy's third-largest bank said on Tuesday its profit for the three months through December was 97.1 million euros ($110.9 million) from a loss of 241.7 million a year earlier, when it was hit by one-off charges linked to staff and branch cuts and writedowns needed to tackle the pandemic.

That was better than a 73.6 million-euro forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.

Banco BPM said it would propose to pay a dividend of 0,19 euros per shares, up from 0,06 euro distributed last year, in full compliance with prudent guidelines by the European Central Bank.

($1 = 0.8756 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

