Italy's Banco BPM says to buy Covea's stake in insurance JV

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM BAMI.MI said on Tuesday it would acquire full ownership of its insurance partnership with Covea by buying its French partner's 81% stake in the venture.

The move comes days after French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA bought 9.2% of Banco BPM to become its single biggest shareholder and said it aimed to broaden the scope of their strategic partnerships - currently centred on consumer finance.

Banco BPM said it has exercised rights to buy Covea's stakes in the life insurance venture Bipiemme Vita for an estimated price of about 310 million euros.

Banco BPM had said it would in-house its insurance business as a part of a multi-year plan that aims to make fees the group's main profit driver.

The lender had already said it intended to bring forward to 2022 from end-2023 the option to exit its insurance partnership.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; editing by Valentina Za and David Evans)

