Italy's Banco BPM says to buy Covea' stake in insurance JV

Andrea Mandala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM said on Tuesday it would acquire full ownership of its insurance partnership with Covea by buying its French partner's 81% stake in the venture.

The move comes days after French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA bought 9.2% of Banco BPM to become its single biggest shareholders and said it aimed to broaden the scope of their strategic partnerships - currently centred on consumer finance.

Banco BPM had said it would in-house its insurance business as a part of a multi-year plan that aims to make fees the group's main profit driver.

