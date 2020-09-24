Italy's Banco BPM says no contacts with UniCredit over potential tie-up

Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM has no contacts at present with bigger rival UniCredit over a potential merger, a Banco BPM spokeswoman said, dismissing a press report.

Italian daily MF reported on Thursday rumours about intensifying contacts between UniCredit and Banco BPM over a possible tie-up.

"There are no talks under way," a Banco BPM spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for UniCredit said that the bank's policy was to never comment on press speculation.

