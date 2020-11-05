Italy's Banco BPM Q3 profit rises despite higher loan loss provisions

ROME, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM BAMI.MI said on Thursday third quarter net profit was up 60% year-on-year as rising revenues and lower costs helped soften higher provisions against loan losses due to the health emergency and problematic loan disposal.

Italy's third largest lender said net profit for the three months through September was up to 157.3 million euros, from 98.2 million euros the previous year. In the second quarter the bank reported a net loss of 46.4 million euros.

The bank's revenues rose 14.2% on a quarterly basis driven by fees, as commercial activity picked up, and a jump in trading income. Net interest income rose 8.4% helped by funds the lender borrowed from the European Central Bank at negative rates.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Giulia Segreti)

