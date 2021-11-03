Italy's Banco BPM not planning to lay off staff under new business plan -sources

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italy's third largest bank Banco BPM BAMI.MI is not planning to lay off staff under its new business plan which will be announced to the market on Friday, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Banco BPM's board is expected to meet on Thursday to give the green light to its business plan to 2024.

Banco BPM announced its latest strategic plan in March 2020, a few days before a national lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The Italian bank declined to comment.

