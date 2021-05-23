Italy's Banca Ifis buys Aigis Banca business unit

ROME, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Ifis said on Sunday it had purchased at a symbolic price of 1 euro ($1.22) a unit of specialist lender Aigis Banca, which was being liquidated following its exposure to Greensill Bank AG.

"The intervention of Banca Ifis will protect the savings of retail customers, guarantee continuity of finance to businesses and safeguard jobs," Banca Ifis Chief Executive Frederik Geertman said in a statement.

The assets included in the unit are approximately equal to 5% of Ifis' total assets at end-March, for corresponding risk-weighted assets (RWA) of around 100 million euros, the statement added.

Securities related to Greensill Bank AG in a state of insolvency, tax assets and subordinate loan issues by Milan-based Aigis are not part of the acquisition, Ifis said.

The price paid by Ifis, along with 48.8 million euros in funding by Italy's depositor protection fund FITD, guarantee that there will be no impact on Ifis' CET1 ratio, its asset quality ratios and income statement.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

