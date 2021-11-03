Italy's Banca Ifis buys 2.8 bln euros of unsecured loans from Cerberus - paper

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Ifis IF.MI has reached an agreement with U.S. financial investor Cerberus to buy a 2.8 billion euros ($3.24 billion) gross portfolio of unsecured loans, daily il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

With the transaction, the bank will reach ahead of schedule its target of purchasing some 3 billion euros in non-performing loans by 2021, the newspaper added.

"This is the largest acquisition of NPLs ever made in the bank's history," IFIS Chief Executive Frederik Geertman was quoted as saying.

($1 = 0.8636 euros)

