Companies

Italy's Avio posts 58% fall in Q1 core profits

Contributor
Rita Plantera Reuters
Published

Italian aerospace group Avio said on Tuesday its core profits fell 58% in the first quarter, hit by lower revenues, efforts required to get a mission back to flight and persisting impact of coronavirus restrictions on its activities.

May 11 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace group Avio AVI.MI said on Tuesday its core profits fell 58% in the first quarter, hit by lower revenues, efforts required to get a mission back to flight and persisting impact of coronavirus restrictions on its activities.

The Rome-based firm, which is the prime contractor for European launcher Vega, said earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the January-March period fell to 3 million euros ($3.65 million), while revenues fell 34% to 52.6 million euros.

Avio shares extended their losses after the results and were down 2.8% by 1348 GMT, compared with a 1.7% fall in Italy's Small-Cap Index .FTITSC.

($1 = 0.8213 euros)

(Reporting by Rita Plantera; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((r.plantera@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular