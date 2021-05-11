Italy's Avio posts 58% fall in Q1 core profits

May 11 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace group Avio AVI.MI said on Tuesday its core profits fell 58% in the first quarter, hit by lower revenues, efforts required to get a mission back to flight and persisting impact of coronavirus restrictions on its activities.

The Rome-based firm, which is the prime contractor for European launcher Vega, said earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the January-March period fell to 3 million euros ($3.65 million), while revenues fell 34% to 52.6 million euros.

Avio shares extended their losses after the results and were down 2.8% by 1348 GMT, compared with a 1.7% fall in Italy's Small-Cap Index .FTITSC.

($1 = 0.8213 euros)

