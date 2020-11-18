Italy's Autostrade readies proposal to end toll rules stalemate - sources

Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

The motorway unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has prepared a new proposal in an attempt to end a stalemate with the government over toll rules, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Reaching an accord over rules to calculate road tolls is a key step in broader talks between Rome and Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia unit to resolve a two-year-long dispute sparked by a deadly bridge collapse.

Autostrade and the transport ministry have been discussing for weeks how to reconcile diverging positions on some elements of a new system to calculate toll payments.

Such a system has implications for the value of Autostrade, which Atlantia is looking to sell to resolve the dispute with the government.

One of the sources said Autostrade would soon send the new proposal to the ministry, after a previous one failed to yield an agreement.

Atlantia is in talks with a consortium led by Italian state lender CDP for the sale of Autostrade. The consortium has until Nov. 30 to present a binding proposal to buy the group's 88% stake in Autostrade.

