Italy's Autostrade asks to settle bridge disaster case

By Francesca Landini and Emilio Parodi

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Autostrade per l'Italia said on Tuesday it had filed a request to settle a case related to the 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge in the city of Genoa, which killed 43 people.

Prosecutors have given their green light, the Italian company said, and it is now up to the judge to decide whether the company could be admitted to the settlement.

Autostrade, which infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI has agreed to sell, said it would never forget the tragedy in the north Italian port city.

According to judicial sources Autostrade's sister company SPEA also asked for a settlement regarding the same case.

Last June, Italian prosecutors asked for Autostrade, SPEA and 59 individuals to be sent to trial.

A preliminary hearing is underway, at the end of which a judge will decide whether to accept the prosecutors' request.

In a document on the probe's findings seen by Reuters, prosecutors said last year that the collapse was triggered by the rupture of the load-bearing cables inside the stay of the bridge's ninth pillar, which were eaten away by a highly corrosive atmosphere over the 51 years of the bridge's life.

Managers at Atlantia units Autostrade and SPEA allegedly avoided proper checks of the state of the infrastructure and did not correct serious issues that started to emerge only a few years after the viaduct had opened in 1967, the document showed.

Under Italian law, firms can be held responsible for their employees' actions.

The managers and Autostrade and SPEA have denied any wrongdoing over the bridge collapse.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Emilio Parodi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

