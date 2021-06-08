AGL

Italy's Autogrill to offer shares in rights issue at 4.59 euros each

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Italy's Autogrill, which manages restaurants and bars on motorways and airports, said on Tuesday it would launch a 600 million euro ($730 million) capital increase on June 14 offering new shares at 4.59 euros each.

The group controlled by the Benetton family said the subscription price of new shares incorporates a discount of 27.90% to the so-called theoretical ex-right price (TERP) calculated on the reference price of shares on Tuesday.

The Benetton family, which is Autogrill's majority shareholder through investment vehicle Schematrentaquattro, has committed to subscribe all shares due to it on a pre-emptive basis, the group added in a statement.

($1 = 0.8215 euros)

