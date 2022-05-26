AGL

Italy's Autogrill sees $4 bln in sales this year

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italian travel caterer Autogrill said on Monday it expects sales to reach 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion) this year, from 2.6 billion euros in 2021, as tourists resume travelling after COVID-linked restrictions have been eased in Europe and the United States.

The group controlled by the Benetton family reported a 88% rise in like-for-like sales between January and April this year.

