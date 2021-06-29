AGL

Italy's Autogrill says capital increase has been 99.16% subscribed

Italian travel caterer Autogrill said on Tuesday a 600 million euros capital increase had been 99.16% subscribed.

Unexercised rights will be offered on the Italian stock exchange starting from July 1, it said.

The Benetton family, which controls Autogrill with a 50.10% stake, has subscribed all shares due to it on a pre-emptive basis, the group said in a statement.

Autogrill had previously said it would devote the bulk of the money to cut its financial debt, which rose last year due to the coronavirus crisis.

