Italy's Autogrill cut losses last year, skips 2022 guidance

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Autogrill AGL.MIdid not provide specific financial guidance for the current year "given the unfolding geopolitical events" but said on Thursday its longer-term targets for 2024 remained unchanged.

The Italian motorway and airport caterer added that it had a more positive outlook after improving its operating efficiency, completing a 600 million euro ($660 million) capital increase and selling its U.S. motorway business last year.

The group posted a reduced net loss of 38 million euros and an improved adjusted free cashflow of 117 million euros last year after cutting costs and investments.

"We are now in the best conditions to grow by taking advantage of all the opportunities that the market recovery will offer us," Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said in a statement, commenting on 2021 results.

In the first two months of the year, the company doubled its sales compared with 2021, supported by domestic airport traffic in North America.

Despite its negligible exposure to Russia, Autogrill said it was "closely monitoring the evolution of the conflict in Ukraine, and would promptly adapt its business strategy and risk assessment to evolving circumstances".

Thecompany had posted a 480 million euros net loss in 2020 as restrictions imposed during the pandemic reduced travel by car and by plane.

Shares in Autogrill's pared the losses after results and were down 3.6% at 1515 GMT, just below the performance of Milan's all-share index .FTITLMS.

