Italy's audit court approves sale of Atlantia unit Autostrade

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy's audit court said it had approved the sale of Atlantia's unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) to a group of investors, paving the way for a deal worth more than 8 billion euros ($8.87 billion).

Atlantia ATL.MI signed an agreement in June to sell its controlling stake in Autostrade to a consortium which includes state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and investment funds Blackstone BX.N and Macquarie MQG.AX.

($1 = 0.9020 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

