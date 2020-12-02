Italy's Atlantia to examine bids for its Autostrade unit by mid-Dec

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Wednesday it would hold a board meeting by mid-December to examine potential offers for its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia and call a shareholders' meeting on the demerger of the unit.

Atlantia is in talks with a consortium led by state-backed investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) over the sale of its 88% stake Autostrade, in an effort to end a dispute over the future of the unit.

