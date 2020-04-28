Italy's Atlantia says virus will shave 3 bln euros from 2020 sales

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Tuesday the novel coronavirus would reduce motorway and airport traffic, cutting its expected revenue for this year by around 3 billion euros.

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI said on Tuesday the novel coronavirus would reduce motorway and airport traffic, cutting its expected revenue for this year by around 3 billion euros.

The group, which is controlled by the Benetton family and runs Rome's airports and operates more than 3,000 kms of roads in Italy, said it scrapped the dividend on its 2019 results.

Atlantia reported a revenue of 11.6 billion euros in 2019, up 4% on a like-for-like basis compared to the previous year. Core earnings were up 1% on a like-for-like basis to 15.73 billion euros.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters