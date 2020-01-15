Italy's Atlantia open to talks on motorway tariff cuts - sources

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI is prepared to sit down again with the Italian government to discuss the issue of cuts to motorway tolls, two sources said on Wednesday.

Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, is facing increasing political pressure over a bridge collapse in the northern city of Genoa that killed 43 people in 2018.

Leading members of the ruling 5-Star Movement insist that its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, which accounts for a third of its core profits, should be stripped of its concession.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes)

