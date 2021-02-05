US Markets
Italy's Atlantia extends unit sale talks with consortium to Feb. 24

Francesca Landini Reuters
MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI has extended to Feb. 24 ongoing negotiations with a consortium led by state lender CDP over the sale of its motorway unit, as it strives to end a dispute triggered by the collapse of a bridge run by the unit.

Since October Atlantia has been discussing the sale of its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia with a group of suitors comprising CDP and investment funds Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N.

Atlantia requested that, by Feb. 24, the CDP-led consortium submit a binding offer that is not conditional on syndication or financing.

