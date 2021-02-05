Italy's Atlantia extends unit sale talks with consortium to Feb. 24

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI has extended to Feb. 24 ongoing negotiations with a consortium led by state lender CDP over the sale of its motorway unit, as it strives to end a dispute triggered by the collapse of a bridge run by the unit.

Since October Atlantia has been discussing the sale of its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia with a group of suitors comprising CDP and investment funds Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N.

Atlantia requested that, by Feb. 24, the CDP-led consortium submit a binding offer that is not conditional on syndication or financing.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.