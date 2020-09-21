Italy's Atlantia confirms intention to split away motorway unit from group

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Italy's Atlantia confirmed its willingness to separate its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia from the rest of the group, denying a news report saying it had changed its plans.

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI confirmed its willingness to separate its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia from the rest of the group, denying a news report saying it had changed its plans.

The separation of Autostrade will happen either through the direct sale of Atlantia's 88% stake in the unit or through the creation of a new company that will own the Autostrade stake and will then be listed on the stock exchange, the group controlled by the Benetton family said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters