Italy's Atlantia confirms intention to split away motorway unit from group

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI confirmed its willingness to separate its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia from the rest of the group, denying a news report saying it had changed its plans.

The separation of Autostrade will happen either through the direct sale of Atlantia's 88% stake in the unit or through the creation of a new company that will own the Autostrade stake and will then be listed on the stock exchange, the group controlled by the Benetton family said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

