Italy's Atlantia, CDP still at loggerheads on motorway unit deal - sources

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are still at loggerheads in talks over the future of the infrastructure group's tollroad unit Autostrade per l'Italia, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Two of the sources said that earlier this week Atlantia had sent a letter to the European Commission soliciting a reply to an earlier request it had made Brussels to intervene in the row with the government.

Atlantia was not available for a comment while CDP declined to comment.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Giuseppe Fonte and Stephen Jewkes; additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.