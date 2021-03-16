Oil
Italy's Atlantia agrees to extend talks on motorway unit sale to March 27

Contributor
Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Atlantia agreed to extend talks with a consortium led by state lender CDP over the sale of its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to March 27, the Italian infrastructure group said on Tuesday.

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Atlantia ATL.MI agreed to extend talks with a consortium led by state lender CDP over the sale of its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to March 27, the Italian infrastructure group said on Tuesday.

A previous deadline for Atlantia to decide whether to accept or reject a binding offer presented by the consortium expires by the end of Tuesday.

CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N, and Atlantia have been negotiating on Autostrade since last year as part of an effort to end a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a bridge ran by the unit.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

