Italy's Ascopiave sees core earnings of at least 139 million euros in 2027

March 18, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Alessandro Parodi for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - Italy's Ascopiave ASCI.MI sees core earnings reaching at least 139 million euros ($151.48 million) in 2027, as part of an industrial plan the regional energy utility unveiled on Monday.

The company said in an a statement it expects revenue of at least 260 million euros in 2027 and a net profit of at least 42 million euros.

That compares with 2023 revenue of 181 million euros, core earnings of 95 million euros and a net profit of 37 million euros.

Ascopiave plans to invest at least 617 million euros in the four years of the plan, it added.

The forecast is based on the premise that no tender will be able to complete its process until it is awarded.

In this scenario, "the Group will continue to manage the current gas distribution operations, apart from a growth linked to the acquisition of assets through M&A", it said.

In a second scenario, whereby Ascopiave will be awarded four concessions in the field, 2027 revenues will reach 282 million euros, core earnings will reach 160 million euros and net profit 45 million euros.

Under this scenario, the group would invest 832 million euros in the next four years, it said.

($1 = 0.9176 euros)

